Data on hate: NYPD data shows that antisemitic attacks rose 54% from 2020 to last year, accounting for 38% – the plurality – of the 538 reports of hate crimes last year. Reports of anti-Asian attacks skyrocketed by 343% – from 30 in 2020 to 133 in 2021. (New York Post)
- Related: The Anti-Defamation League is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals who assaulted a 21-year-old Hasidic man in Crown heights early Saturday morning.
“Garden” variety: “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” is a beloved novel and film about a privileged Italian Jewish family on the eve of World War II. Now it has been reimagined as an opera, and composer Ricky Ian Gordon talks to The Jewish Week about setting the story to music for performances this week at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan.
The curious RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal library is being auctioned on line this week, and includes more than 30 books about Jewish subjects. Titles include “It Takes a Dream: The Story of Hadassah” by Marlin Levin; “Jewish Legal Writings by Women” by Micah D. Halpern and Chana Safrai, and “Kaddish” by Leon Wieseltier.
The race is on: The Jewish Vote endorsed Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Bronx/Westchester) for reelection. The progressive group is an arm of Jews for Racial & Economic Justice. Bowman has been a critic of Israeli policy, but also took heat from the far left for visiting the country with a delegation sponsored by the left-leaning J Street.
Icecapade: Hailey Kops has plans to attend Touro College’s nursing school in Manhattan, but first she is headed to Beijing: The Modern Orthodox Jew from West Orange, New Jersey will be representing Israel in pairs figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Remembering: Bronx-born Len Tillem, who offered legal advice in a thick New York accent on radio shows broadcast in Northern California, died Jan. 13 at age 77. Tillem graduated from Far Rockaway High School in 1962, attended Brooklyn College and got his law degree at New York University. Drawn to San Francisco during the “Summer of Love,” he turned to radio to promote his law practice, eventually hosting a series of popular advice shows. His catch phrases included, “How come you’re cawlin’ a loy-yuh?” (J. The Jewish News of Northern California)
INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY
The Lonka Project brought together 300 leading professional photographers from 35 countries to capture Holocaust survivors in a unique and memorable statement about their lives. Join a virtual panel discussion about the project with Jim Hollander, founder and co-director of The Lonka Project; Yigal Cohen, CEO, The Ghetto Fighters’ House Museum; and Sonia Kam, who survived the Holocaust as a “hidden child” and whose photograph is in the collection. Presented by The Olga Lengyel Institute for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights. Register here. Today, 3:00 p.m.
The Jewish Agency for Israel and the World Zionist Organization are launching a social media campaign ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jan. 27, asking users to upload the name of one of the 6 million who perished in the Holocaust to their Instagram story using a specially designed filter. The “Forever in Their Name” filter includes a space for the victim’s name and a memorial candle as its background.
Photo, top: Yeshiva University rosh yeshiva Rabbi Herschel Schachter led 12 students from Y.U.’s undergraduate colleges and the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary on a five-day tour of Israel, where they explored concepts related to shmita, the agricultural sabbatical that takes place every seven years, Jan. 8-13, 2022. The trip included visits with farmers and experts in produce warehousing and distribution, and stops at a winery and an orange grove in the Golan. (Courtesy)
