According to an Aug. 17 news release from Sen. Rob Portman R-OH, ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program will distribute more than $7 million to Ohio synagogues, churches, religious education facilities and charity organizations during fiscal 2022. This announcement comes after Portman sent a letter earlier this year to the Senate Appropriations Committee requesting that the program be adequately funded to meet the needs of at-risk organizations. The program provides grants to faith-based and other nonprofit organizations to help secure their facilities against potential terrorist attacks and acts of hate.