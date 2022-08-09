(New York Jewish Week) — Elizabeth Holtzman, the 80-year-old former member of Congress who took Nazis to task and played a role in impeaching former President Richard Nixon, scoffs when asked if she’s too old to run for a House seat.
“When they see me out campaigning in the sun, handing out leaflets, talking to the people, they know that I have the physical stamina, the mental stamina — and on top of it, I have a record of effectiveness that is needed at this time when our country is in such a danger,” Holtzman told the New York Jewish Week.
Holtzman is running in an already competitive race for the Democratic nomination in New York’s District 10, where she is facing off against a packed field of opponents that includes former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman, City Council member Carlina Rivera, Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou and Rep. Mondaire Jones.
Frontrunners Niou and Rivera lean left, while former federal prosecutor Goldman has fashioned himself as a moderate with millions of dollars of his own finances to use.
This has allowed Holtzman to find her own lane in between all of that, positioning herself as an experienced fighter who is from the district, and therefore has the district’s best interests at heart.
Before she was the oldest candidate running to represent the 10th District, she was once the youngest-ever woman elected to Congress at the age of 31, winning a House seat in 1972.
“People say Nancy Pelosi is too old for her job, but she’s very effective,” Holtzman said. “You can’t tell people that just because they are of a certain age that they can’t do a job.”