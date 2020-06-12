(JTA) — An Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed multiple times on a London street, and passersby detained a man they said perpetrated the attack.
The Community Security Trust, British Jewry’s watchdog and security service, wrote on Twitter that it had “no current assessment that this was, or was not, antisemitic” and that CST is “not treating this as terror-related.”
The man, who is in his fifties, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital following the incident, the Jewish Chronicle of London reported. Police took the man that passersby detained, who is in his forties, into custody and have questioned multiple people at the scene.
“At 10:54 on Friday, 12 June, police were called to reports of a male being restrained in Stoke Newington High Street, N16,” said police in the London borough of Hackney, in the city’s north. “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A man, aged in his fifties, was found suffering stab wounds. Another man, aged in his forties, had been restrained on the floor by members of the public. A man aged in his forties has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”
Northern London, including Hackney, is home to a large Orthodox community and many non-Orthodox Jewish residents.
“The victim, aged in his fifties, has also been taken to hospital. We await further updates on his condition. We are not treating this as terror-related,” CST told the Chronicle.
Construction workers and a delivery man rushed to stop the alleged attacker before police arrived, the Chronicle reported based on videos taken at the scene.
