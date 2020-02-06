JERUSALEM (JTA) — Two Palestinian Authority police officers were killed in West Bank clashes early Thursday morning with Israeli soldiers.
They were hit by Israeli fire overnight after clashes erupted in the city of Jenin during the Israeli army’s demolition of the home of Ahmed Kunba, who was charged with assisting in a terrorist shooting that killed a rabbi in 2018. The home was rebuilt after it was first demolished in 2018.
The police officers were identified as Yazan Abu Tabikh, 19, a police cadet, and Staff Sgt. Tareq Badwan, 25, who died several hours after he was shot.
The Israel Defense Forces said it would investigate the incident.
On Wednesday, a 17-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli troops as he threw a firebomb at them in the West Bank city of Hebron.
The IDF acknowledged the incident, saying in a statement that it came after several days of violence against Israeli troops stationed in Hebron. On Monday, an Israeli soldier’s clothes caught on fire after he was hit with a firebomb hurled by a Palestinian resident of Hebron, the second such incident in two days.
