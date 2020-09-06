(JTA) — A Palestinian man attempted to stab a group of soldiers outside the city of Ariel in the West Bank.
The man approached the soldiers on Sunday morning and ran away after attempting to stab them, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
The alleged assailant was shot in the leg and apprehended. A knife was found at the scene, according to reports.
No soldiers were wounded in the attempted attack.
Also on Sunday, a Palestinian teen attempted to smuggle a knife into the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron. After noticing the teen acting suspiciously, Israeli border guards detained him for questioning at a security checkpoint near the site that is holy to both Jews and Muslims. The teen revealed the knife during a pat down and was arrested.
The post Palestinian man attempts to stab soldiers near West Bank city of Ariel appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.