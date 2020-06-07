JERUSALEM (JTA) — Arafat Irfaiya pleaded guilty to the 2019 rape and murder 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher.
Irfaiya pleaded guilty on Sunday of stabbing Ansbacher in February 2019, in Jerusalem. Irfaiya was arrested two days after the attack and and then re-enacted the murder for authorities. He had previously confessed privately to his attorneys but stayed silent during a court hearing.
Irfayia was indicted in March 2019 on charges of terrorism, rape, and unlawful entry to Israel.
The post Palestinian man pleads guilty to 2019 rape and murder of Israeli teen appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.