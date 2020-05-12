JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man was shot while attempting to stab Border Police guards at a West Bank checkpoint north of Jerusalem, the Israel Police said in a tweet.
The assailant, said to be in his 30s, was shot in the leg on Tuesday after jumping from a truck and approaching the Qalandiya checkpoint while brandishing a sharp object, according to the police.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. No Israeli security officials were injured.
The attack came hours after an Israeli soldier was killed after being hit in the head with a rock during a raid in a West Bank village.
