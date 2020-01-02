JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian teen attempted to stab Israeli soldiers at the Gush Etzion junction, the Israel Defense Forces said.
The attacker, 15, got out of a taxi at the junction brandishing a knife and ran toward a group of soldiers, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.
One of the soldiers fired at the assailant, shooting him in the leg. The attacker was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaarey Tzedek hospital in moderate condition, the Kan national broadcaster reported.
