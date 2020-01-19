JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli man was moderately injured after he was stabbed by a Palestinian teen near the West Bank city in Hebron, hours after a Palestinian woman approached soldiers brandishing a knife in the Old City of Jerusalem.
A 17-year-old Palestinian assailant stabbed a 22-year-old Israeli man in Kiryat Arba, the settlement adjacent to Hebron, on Saturday afternoon. He was said to be praying at the time of the attack. A civilian at the scene helped soldiers to detain the Palestinian suspect, the Israel Defense Forces reported.
The Israeli man was injured in his shoulder and was taken to a Jerusalem hospital for treatment.
Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian woman in her 50s brandished a knife and threatened soldiers near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City. She was taken in for interrogation by Israeli Border Police officers.
The incidents came a day after hundreds of Muslims chanted about killing Jews outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem following morning prayers. Israel Police broke up the gathering.
In footage from the march, many men can be heard shouting in Arabic, “Jews, remember Khaybar, the army of Muhammad is returning.”
The cry relates to an event in the seventh century when Muslims massacred and expelled Jews from the town of Khaybar, located in modern-day Saudi Arabia.
They also shouted: “With spirit and blood, we will salvage Al-Aqsa” and “Jews, the army of Al-Aqsa is returning.”
