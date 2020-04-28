(JTA) — The driver of a car who intentionally rammed into two police officers on motorcycles in suburban Paris said he was avenging actions against the Palestinians.
The officers, who were conducting routine traffic checks, were reported to be in serious condition following the attack Monday evening in Colombes.
The driver, identified by police as Youssef T., 30, said he decided to commit the attack after seeing videos related to Gaza and Palestine, according to The LeParisien newspaper, which cited an unnamed source familiar with the investigation.
He reportedly told law enforcement that he had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.
A handwritten letter discovered in the sun visor of the car believed to have been written by Youssef explained his reasons and said he wanted to die as a “martyr,” according to the report. A knife also was found.
Youssef will undergo a psychiatric test before police decide whether to hand the investigation over to France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor, Reuters reported.
The post Paris driver who rammed 2 police officers said he was avenging actions against the Palestinians appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.