Jurors who convicted the gunman in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history are hearing arguments on whether he should be put to death. The sentencing phase of Robert Bowers' trial is expected to last at least four weeks. Bowers killed 11 worshippers and injured others in the 2018 attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue. Prosecutors are trying to show there are aggravating factors that make Bowers deserving of death. The defense is trying to persuade jurors to spare his life. A defense lawyer told the jury on Monday that Bowers had psychotic, delusional and paranoid symptoms that made him unable to make appropriate decisions.