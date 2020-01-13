WARSAW, Poland (JTA) – Poland’s Jewish community supports President Andrzej Duda’s decision to withdraw from a major Holocaust memorial event in Jerusalem
Artur Hofman, chairman of the Social and Cultural Association of Jews in Poland, the largest Jewish organization in the country, said in an interview that “the Jewish community in Poland and all Jewish organizations” support Duda’s decision.
Duda announced last week that he would not participate in the 5th Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, scheduled for Jan. 23. Duda wanted to give a speech there, but the organizers did not include him on the program. The Polish president will speak on Jan.27 at the Auschwitz Museum, during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the liberation of the camp.
“This is our president and our government. We unconditionally stand behind them. If Polish memory is under attack, we defend it. The world’s largest commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz will take place in Poland,” said Hofman.
Hofman also emphasized that Israelis know that Poles were not complicit in the Holocaust. He called the Russian attempt to blame Poles for cooperation with Hitler “a provocation.”
“The vast majority of Israelis know history and know what the realities of World War II looked like. Emigrants from Russia [to Israel] may not have historical knowledge. Many of these people have no Jewish background. And Israelis are aware of this,” Hofman said
