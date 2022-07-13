(New York Jewish Week) — The latest chapter of the surreal saga over who is making decisions for the aged pop artist Peter Max is pitting two children of Holocaust survivors against each other.
One is Libra Max, Peter Max’s daughter. The other is Barbara Lissner, an attorney who represents Holocaust survivors, including in their efforts to secure restitution. She became Peter Max’s guardian in 2019, shortly after the New York Times first reported alleged abuse by Max’s previous guardian and exploitation by his business associates.
Libra Max is suing Lissner in federal court, saying that Lissner has blocked her access to her father, allowed the artist to be overmedicated, improperly disbursed more than $16 million from Peter’s estate — and even took away his rescue cats.
Lissner, meanwhile, has sued Libra Max for defamation, saying that Libra baselessly accused her of kidnapping Peter Max. Among Lissner’s supporters is Adam Max, Peter Max’s son and Libra’s brother.
This story is part of JTA's coverage of New York through the New York Jewish Week. To read more stories like this, sign up for our daily New York newsletter here.
The protracted saga has been playing out in court for years and reached a new milestone Monday when Peter’s guardianship judge refused Libra’s request to hear medical testimony about Peter’s need for oxygen. According to Libra’s attorney, Jeffrey Eilender, the judge “refused Libra’s request to hold an evidentiary hearing… before the potentially life-and-death decision is made about the removal of [his] oxygen.”
The dizzying allegations allow for little clarity beyond one incontrovertible fact: A 20th-century Jewish artist whose candy-colored psychedelia spoke to hippies and squares alike in the 1960s and ’70s appears unable to speak for himself.