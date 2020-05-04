JERUSALEM (JTA) — Tel Aviv’s annual Pride Parade, as well as parades celebrating LGBTQ pride in Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba, have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.
The parades are usually held in June, which is worldwide Pride Month. Virtual pride events will be held, organizers said in an announcement, the Israeli media reported. They are aiming to reschedule the parades and other related events for the end of the summer.
Last year’s Tel Aviv Pride Parade, the 21st annual event, brought out 250,000 participants.
Thousands travel to Israel from other countries to participate in the pride parades, bringing in tourism revenue.
