JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Israeli television series that was remade in the United States as “Homeland” took the No. 1 spot on The New York Times list of the 30 best international television shows of the decade.
“Prisoners of War,” or “Hatufim,” was described as “tense but in a quiet, leisurely, realistic style; a taut and intelligent political thriller that was above all a melancholy, at times heartbreaking character study of soldiers and families damaged by war.”
The show began airing in Israel in March 2010 and is available with English subtitles on Hulu. It was remade in 2011 as “Homeland.”
The popular Israeli television series “Fauda” also made the list at No. 8. It launched in 2015 and is entering its third season in Israel. The first two seasons featuring English subtitles is available on Netflix.
The Israeli series “Our Boys” and “Shtisel” received honorable mentions.
Other international series that made the top 30 include “The Crown,” “Sherlock,” “Killing Eve” and “Fleabag.”
