WASHINGTON (JTA) — The three U.S. House of Representatives Democrats seeking the influential chairmanship of the Foreign Affairs Committee are meeting with donors and staff of pro-Israel groups and asking them to lobby the party leadership.
Reps. Brad Sherman of California, Gregory Meeks of New York and Joaquin Castro of Texas have or will soon have Zoom meetings with the Democratic Majority for Israel, a group that embraces pro-Israel policies close to the mainstream pro-Israel community, as well as with J Street, the liberal Jewish Middle East policy group.
In the DMFI meetings, Meeks and Sherman clarified what appeared to be their earlier endorsement of a proposal, popular among the party’s left, that Congress should ban assistance to Israel from being used to annex parts of the West Bank. Castro is set to meet with DMFI on Monday evening.
Meeks met privately with J Street last week, and meetings with Castro and Sherman are scheduled for this week. J Street has said it favors pressuring Israel to keep it from annexing territory.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier this year he is ready to annex parts of the West Bank, but instead forged a normalization deal with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates that was contingent on putting aside the annexation plans.
Eliot Engel of New York, the current committee chairman, was defeated in a primary this summer by a progressive, Jamaal Bowman. Democrats are expected to retain their majority and control of committees after the Nov. 3 election.
Committee chairmanships are decided by caucus votes but are heavily influenced by the preferences of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the caucus leadership.
The post Pro-Israel groups audition Dems seeking top congressional foreign policy seat appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.