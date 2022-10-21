(JTA) – Popular Jewish YouTube personality Ethan Klein was suspended from the platform for a week after he made a Holocaust joke about prominent right-wing Jewish pundit Ben Shapiro, escalating a war of words between two large Internet political factions over what constitutes antisemitic statements between Jews.
Klein, whose YouTube channel h3h3Productions has more than 6 million subscribers, said Monday on his “The H3 Podcast” that “if there’s another Holocaust and people start rounding up the Jews again, I hope Ben gets gassed first. Or last.”
He added: “I’m getting gassed, too. Do you think it would be more justice if he got first or last?”
Klein was discussing Shapiro’s initial reaction to rapper Kanye West’s recent comments vowing to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” Shapiro said West’s comments were “clearly antisemitic and disturbing,” but he simultaneously celebrated West’s “moves toward pro-life, faith and family conservatism.”
On the podcast, which reportedly has nearly 3 million subscribers and is also uploaded to his YouTube channel, Klein pointed to Shapiro’s platforming of conservative pundit Candace Owens, who once remarked that “if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine.” Owens also recently collaborated with West on his controversial “White Lives Matter” line of shirts shortly before the rapper’s initial antisemitic comments.
Shapiro is an Orthodox Jew and a former editor of right-wing news sites Breitbart and The Daily Wire who endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2020. He frequently invokes Israel and Judaism in his articles, books and videos while decrying Democrats and “woke culture,” and recently visited Israel on a speaking tour. Shapiro has more than 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 4.5 million Twitter followers.