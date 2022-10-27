(JTA) — An influential Germany rabbi may return to teaching at the University of Potsdam and the seminary he founded, nearly six months after he stepped back amid a scandal involving allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power.
But the school should be restructured to reduce the influence of any one person — in this case, Rabbi Walter Homolka — according to the report of an investigation by the university released Wednesday.
The university will also continue to investigate allegations of academic misconduct, such as that Homolka did not write all of the papers, books or articles attributed to him, the report said.
Homolka — a major force behind the establishment of Reform Jewish institutions in post-unification Germany — suspended his work at the University of Potsdam and all Jewish organizations in May, after the scandal first broke into public view. The university is the home of the School of Jewish Theology and the Abraham Geiger College, a Reform rabbinical school, both of which Homolka founded, as well as the Conservative movement’s seminary, Zacharias Frankel College.
The long-awaited report concluded that Homolka likely did commit abuse of power, including by favoring students and faculty who showed loyalty to him. But the university found no legally actionable misbehavior, so Homolka has been invited to resume his duties as professor of Jewish theology at the university — for now.