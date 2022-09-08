(JTA) — The reign of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch who died Thursday at 96, encompassed the grief and the redemption of 20th century British Jewry, as well as their evolution in British society from exoticized outsiders to inside players and leading figures.
The passing of the queen, who was surrounded by her children and grandchildren, has launched a period of widespread mourning and uncertainty among Britons, who are already unsettled by a battered economy and political upheaval spurred by a departure from the European Union and a quick succession of three prime ministers.
Among other things, Elizabeth’s life spanned several of the century’s most consequential wars, the advent of the internet and the COVID-19 pandemic. She inherited the throne in 1952, after a rushed series of devolutions across the British empire, including the ouster of Britain from Mandatory Palestine in 1948, which led to the founding of the state of Israel.
In the postwar sheen of the defeat of fascism, monarchies seemed increasingly obsolete over time, but Elizabeth oversaw a transition to symbolism that preserved the crown’s pomp and standing throughout British society.
British Jewish leaders echoed the sentiments expressed by dignitaries and presidents across the globe on Thursday.
“No words can fully describe the extent of our nation’s loss,” the Board of Deputies of British Jews said in a statement. “Her Majesty’s wisdom, benevolence and dedication to duty served as an inspiration to generations of British citizens, including our community. May Her memory be for blessing.”