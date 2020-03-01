JERUSALEM (JTA) — Quentin Tarantino and his wife, the Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick, have named their son Leo — but it’s not for Leonardo Di Caprio.
Some suspected the name of the newborn, which was revealed at his bris, Channel 12 reported Sunday morning, was for the actor who has starred in two of Tarantino’s films, including his most recent, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.”
But little Leo, who was born on Feb. 22, is named for Pick’s maternal grandfather, Ari Shem-Or. Ari is a lion in Hebrew.
The baby is the couple’s first. They currently live in Israel. In November, they rented a home in an affluent neighborhood in the northern part of Tel Aviv for nearly $23,000 a month.
Tarantino, 56, and Pick 36, married under a huppah, or Jewish wedding canopy, in 2018, shortly after Tarantino finished filming “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” A Reform rabbi participated in the ceremony and Tarantino wore a yarmulke.
They started dating in 2009 when the director was in Israel promoting his movie “Inglorious Basterds.”
Pick is the daughter of the popular Israeli singer and composer, Svika Pick.
The post Quentin Tarantino and Israeli wife Daniella Pick name their son Leo. It has nothing to do with Di Caprio. appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.