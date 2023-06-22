(New York Jewish Week) — It’s safe to assume that there were many, many Jews among the crowd at the Dead & Company’s New York City show on Wednesday evening, where thousands of fans gathered at Citi Field to hear their favorite Grateful Dead songs played live.
Among them was Rabbi David Kalb of Riverdale, who didn’t just come for the music. In conjunction with the concert, Kalb organized two Jewish prayer services inside the stadium’s Jackie Robinson Rotunda: a Maariv (afternoon) service, held before the concert began, which drew about a dozen Jewish Deadheads, and a Mincha (evening) service, which happened during the set break, which attracted about 25.
He gave participants a small siddur (prayer book) with a homemade Grateful Dead-themed cover; it was a “big hit,” said Kalb, who will be hosting services again at the band’s second Citi Field show on Thursday night.
“The narrative of my life is the text of Jews, and the soundtrack of my life is rock and roll — not just the Grateful Dead, but the Grateful Dead is very chief among it,” Kalb told the New York Jewish Week. “I’m interested in the intersectionality between the narrative of my life and the soundtrack of my life.”
Kalb is hardly the first Jew to explore this “intersectionality,” as he calls it, nor is he the first to host a Jewish prayer service at a Grateful Dead concert. The Jewish love affair with the music of the OG jam band is a well-documented phenomenon: In 2015, JTA covered a Shabbat service held in conjunction with the Grateful Dead’s “Fare Thee Well” tour stop in Chicago, while in 2012 JTA published a dispatch from an annual Jewish Deadhead retreat, “Blues for Challah,” a riff off the Grateful Dead’s 1975 album, “Blues for Allah.”
More recently, in May 2021, Temple Sinai in Stamford, Connecticut hosted a Grateful Dead-themed online Shabbat service.
“I often think about the connection between Jewish text and the music I listen to,” said Kalb, who has both hosted and attended minyans at other Grateful Dead and spinoff concerts. Dead & Company is the latest permutation of the band to have toured since principal songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Jerry Garcia died in 1995. “Also, the communal experience; I think these worlds have similar communal experiences. One of the things I love about Judaism is community, and the experience of being a Deadhead has a lot of communal aspects to it. I love it when those things come together as well.”
In a moving Facebook post ahead of the Dead & Company shows in Queens this week, Kalb explained that his motivation for organizing the Citi Field prayer services was to honor the memory of his mother, Felicia T. Kalb, who died last year.