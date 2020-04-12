(JTA) — Harvey Weinstein has been charged with a new felony sexual assault count by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.
The charge, filed Friday, accuses the former Hollywood producer of assaulting a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010, in an incident that falls just within California’s 10-year statute of limitations.
Weinstein, 68, is currently serving a sentence of up to 23 years in New York after being convicted in February of rape and sexual assault. He could face up to 29 years in prison in California on the new charges, ABC News reported.
Weinstein, 68, tested positive for the coronavirus last month, after transferring to the state prison system from Rikers Island, a New York City jail where the deadly virus has infected hundreds of people. He was quarantined in the Regional Medical Unit at Wende Correctional Facility and declared recovered on Friday, according to reports.
In January, on the first day of Weinstein’s trial in New York on charges of rape and sexual assault, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office filed rape and sexual assault charges against the former media mogul in separate incidents involving two women over a two-day period in 2013. The office said at the time that it was reviewing eight cases involving Weinstein.
