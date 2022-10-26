LVIV and IVANO-FRANKIVSK, Ukraine (JTA) — An elderly couple waited patiently on a steel bench for a food parcel. A teenage boy negotiated furiously with a gruff flat-capped caretaker about how much support his family needed. A little girl timidly held her mother’s hand as she waited in line for a week’s worth of supplies.
Such was the scene on a recent morning outside the main synagogue in Lviv, the western Ukraine city that has become a hub for refugees from across the war-torn country. By the time the families received relief parcels being distributed there, a dozen more had passed through the metal gates leading to the synagogue courtyard.
“We have people from all over,” said Sara Bald, the rebbetzin of the synagogue, known as the Beis Aharon V’Yisrael. She has been overseeing the broad effort to meet mostly Jewish refugees’ needs, which includes distributing food and other goods and finding new arrivals apartments and hotels to stay in, and said the number of Jews the synagogue was helping had grown from 600 before the war to about 2,000 today.
“There are some people that are just passing by and that are temporarily living here, but then there are others that have been here more than half a year already,” Bald said. “They hope to go back, but for the moment, they are here to stay.”
Bald was pointing to a fact of life for Ukraine that could have long-lasting implications for its diminished Jewish community. While many Jews have left Ukraine altogether for Europe or Israel, others have opted to stay and wait out the war in the relative safety of western Ukraine, where small Jewish communities have mobilized to support them.