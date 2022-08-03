(New York Jewish Week) — Larry Josephson, who as both on-air host and manager of New York’s radio station WBAI helped define the genre of free-form, politically progressive radio in the pre-digital age, died at the age of 83 on July 27.
The cause of death was cardiac arrest, his daughter Jennie Josephson told New York Jewish Week. He had spent more than a year in hospitals and nursing homes.
In addition to a chatty, confessional and often grumpy style that anticipated radio personalities like Howard Stern, Josephson’s 50-year career as a prolific radio producer included two series focused specifically on the Jewish community: “Only in America: The Story of American Jews,” which included an interview with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and “What Is Judaism?”, a series of hourlong conversations with then Jewish Theological Seminary chancellor Rabbi Ismar Schorsch on the history and rituals of Jewish holidays.
“Larry the J,” as his BAI colleagues referred to him, had a very real and substantial connection to Yiddishkeit late in life, unlike other Jewish trouble-makers of the counterculture who have passed in recent years.
Schorsch, 86, noted that his conversations with Josephson — heard locally on public station WNYC — went on for several years.
“I think our conversations prodded him to adopt some Jewish practice,” Schorsch told the New York Jewish Week. “For him, it became clear that Judaism was not a theoretical system. It was a system that imprinted its values and sensibilities in practice. He definitely was tempted to live Judaism and not simply think about it.”
Josephson joined the Society for the Advancement of Judaism, a Reconstructionist congregation in his Upper West Side neighborhood, at the suggestion of Schorsch’s assistant.
One of the congregants, Ron Kushner, worked with Josephson at IBM in the mid-1960s and listened to his morning show on WBAI.
“I admired his contrariness,” said Kushner.
Kushner said that Josephson never learned Hebrew and complained that he couldn’t follow along during services, “but he seemed to enjoy being there.”
Robert Krulwich has been a friend since Josephson hired him in 1974 as the Washington bureau chief for WBAI’s parent network, Pacifica. Krulwich, the former co-host of the program Radiolab, said another aspect of Judaism that appealed to Josephson was the tradition of asking questions and telling stories.
“Judaism is about commandments and laws, and don’ts and mustn’ts and musts,” Krulwich wrote in a text. “But behind the rules there is a stubborn urge to ask questions, to wonder out loud, to challenge and probe. And Larry was good at the probing and the storytelling that explores the questions. As uncomfortable as he was with the strictures, he loved the stories.”
Josephson not only told stories on the radio, he once told some before a live audience. His 2012 solo show at the Cornelia Street Café was titled “An Inconvenient Jew: My Life In Radio.” Referring to his time at countercultural WBAI, Josephson told a packed room of graying baby boomers, “I was saved by this crazy, farkakte radio station.”
Raised in Los Angeles, he worked as a systems analyst and programmer with IBM until, restless in the budding tech field, he moved to New York City to take a volunteer slot at WBAI, a listener-supported radio station, where he eventually served as station manager from 1974 to 1976. The station was once described as “both an expression, and ringleader, of the counterculture during its peak in the mid-1960s through the Vietnam War.”
At BAI he became famous for audibly eating a bagel and sipping coffee during his morning show, “In The Beginning,” which began in 1966. Josephson was one of the station’s free-form hosts who at times discussed deeply personal matters on the air. When his 18-month-old daughter Rachel died of congenital heart disease in 1972, he played The Beatles song “Let It Be” and poured his heart out to listeners. A 2014 online memoir, published on the occasion of his 75th birthday, included this line about Josephson’s work as a producer: “The best [thing] I’ve ever produced are my four children (one in Heaven, the others in California, formerly heaven).”
He later championed the work of radio comedians Bob Elliott and Ray Goulding, producing a public radio show that revived their career in the mid-1980s.
His daughter Jennie, who followed her father into broadcast journalism and podcasting, said his return to Judaism was a surprise to everyone, “especially his family out in California, because he really rejected that.”