Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.