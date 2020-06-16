JERUSALEM (JTA) — A rocket was fired from Gaza into southern Israel for the first time since early May, spurring Israeli airstrikes and tank fire on Hamas posts and infrastructure in retaliation, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
The rocket fired on Monday night landed in an open area and only triggered a local alarm. No group in Gaza has claimed responsibility.
But earlier Monday, Hamas deputy political chief Saleh al-Arouri told the al-Resalah TV channel, which is linked to the terror organization, that Hamas is planning both political and diplomatic actions to prevent Israel’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank. He also threatened a military response.
“We cannot exclude the possibility that in the wake of Israeli aggression, matters may reach a point of escalation in the confrontation, which might lead to military escalation,” al-Arouri said, according to reports.
