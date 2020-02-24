JERUSALEM (JTA) — Rockets fired from Gaza rained down on southern Israel, causing some damage to homes and other property on Monday.
At least one rocket landed on a playground in the city of Sderot, causing damage.
The previous evening, the Israeli army struck military targets belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza and Syria. At least six Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed.
At least 40 rockets were fired into Israel on Monday through early evening in several waves. Israel retaliated for each barrage.
Both sides threatened to keep up the attacks.
“Hamas and Islamic Jihad need to understand – it will not continue this way,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday afternoon while on a tour of the West Bank settlement city of Ariel with the annexation mapping team from Washington. “If they do not stop firing completely, and I do not mean for a day or two, but in general, if there will not be a complete halt, we will be obliged to activate the plan for an extensive campaign that we have prepared.”
He added: “The campaign could be a war; it is the last option. I am not rushing to go there. I know the cost our soldiers pay and the families of the fallen.”
The post Rockets fired from Gaza slam southern Israel. Netanyahu threatens ‘extensive campaign’ in retaliation. appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.