(JTA) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for nonsurgical treatment of a gallstone infection, but will participate in the court’s oral arguments by teleconference from the hospital.
Ginsburg, 87, underwent the treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign condition, at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, the court said in a statement. The condition occurs when a gallstone migrates to a bile duct that empties the gall bladder, blocking it and causing an infection.
She is expected to stay in the hospital for a day or two, according to the statement. Oral arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.
Her diagnosis was confirmed on Monday following oral arguments, also held by teleconference due to the coronavirus crisis.
Ginsburg has been treated for cancer four times, the last time for a localized malignant tumor on her pancreas discovered in July 2019. In January, she announced that she was cancer free.
She has been working out at the court’s private gym, with precautions, during the pandemic, her trainer said last month.
Ginsburg, the court’s oldest justice, is one of three Jewish justices on the high court and leads its liberal minority. She has said she plans to remain on the bench until she turns 90.
