WASHINGTON (JTA) — Joe Biden was projected to win the Michigan Democratic presidential primary, the state Bernie Sanders won in 2016 and that was key to salvaging his presidential run this year.
News networks and The Associated Press called Michigan for the former vice president on Tuesday evening. Biden also took Missouri and Mississippi, rendering his delegate lead over Sanders almost insurmountable. Three other states that went to the polls Tuesday — Washington, Idaho, and North Dakota — were not yet called.
Sanders wins in 2016 in Michigan made him a serious threat to Hillary Clinton’s efforts that year to get the Democratic presidential nomination. The Vermont senator was this year unable to build the same coalition of young voters and working-class whites who pulled off that victory.
Sanders in 2016 became the first Jewish candidate to win major-party nominating contests.
