The left-wing French parliamentarian Danièle Obono stormed out of a live debate on May 13 about the latest round of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities hosted by the French-language channel of the Israeli broadcaster, i24 News. Obono took exception to another panelist characterizing the political party she belongs to, La France Insoumise (“France Rising”), as not merely anti-Zionist, but blatantly anti-Semitic and pro-Islamist as well.