(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Four years ago, businessman Albert Gad opened UN Plaza Grill, an elegant kosher restaurant, in the Midtown East high-rise apartment building in which he lived. The space was gorgeous — high ceilings, tall windows, starched white linens covering well-spaced tables, complete with a view of the United Nations across the street. The food was delicious. The service, refined.
Gad created this upscale kosher restaurant to, in his words, “give people a different feeling about kosher dining.” And it did. People came for the porcini and white mushroom soup, topped with truffle oil and croutons, and for the perfectly grilled center cut ribeye steak.
But no restaurant could halt the nefarious progress of COVID. In March of 2020, the restaurant closed. Gad kept his apartment, but he joined the New York exodus to Miami, to live there full time.
Rather than give up on the restaurant, in which he was heavily invested, Gad reopened it in August of 2020 with the same staff and chef de cuisine — although last month he announced the appointment of Argentinian-born and Miami-based restaurant professional Ines Chattas as its “culinary director.” She is tasked with revitalizing the menu, making it more contemporary and expanding its international feel.
In her new role she brings a range of skills: She cooks. She plans. She designs menus. She crunches numbers. And if more contemporary is what the restaurant needs, Chattas has a cool all her own.
Chattas, 45, has been involved in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years, first in the “back of the house,” at eateries including Miami Beach’s Icebox Cafe, and more recently as a chef at the popular, 10-year-old restaurant Open Kitchen in Bay Harbor, near North Miami. From there she was recruited to be the chef/operator of two residents-only restaurants, including Majestic Tower in Bal Harbour, the building where Gad lives. It was there that Gad became a fan of her food and her business savvy.
He first asked her to move to New York to work at UN Plaza Grill four years ago.
“I never took it seriously. I have three businesses in Florida!” said Chattas. But this fall, after a trip to New York to see the restaurant and meet the staff, she agreed. She would continue running her Florida eateries, but she would add UN Plaza Grill to her very full plate by coming in as a consultant.
Keep the chef. Keep the staff. As culinary director she would tweak the existing menu, add more international and “hip” elements and take it to the level where she and Gad believe it belongs.
Chattas is also a new face in an industry dominated by men.
“She is one of less than a handful of women in the top position in a kosher restaurant in Manhattan,” said Elan Kornblum, founder of Great Kosher Restaurants Media Group. Women in the kosher restaurant business have noted that the industry’s long hours and late nights can be difficult to balance with their traditional communities’ expectations about raising a family.
Chattas is excited by the challenge, but there has been a learning curve. Chattas is Jewish but did not grow up keeping kosher. Her great-great-grandparents were Jewish gauchos, brought to Argentina with other immigrants from Eastern Europe at the end of the 19th century by Baron Maurice de Hirsch, the German Jewish financier and philanthropist. She has warm memories of her great-grandmother Clara’s chicken matzah ball soup — and she replicates that flavor in her own — but she has never before worked in a kosher kitchen.