Sheldon Adelson donates 2 million face masks to hospitals and first responders in New York and Nevada

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - MAY 14: (ISRAEL OUT) Chairman and chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation Sheldon Adelson (L) and his wife Miriam (R) arrive to the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018 in Jerusalem, Israel. US President Donald J. Trump's administration officially transfered the ambassador's offices to the consulate building and temporarily use it as the new US Embassy in Jerusalem. Trump in December last year recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announced an embassy move from Tel Aviv, prompting protests in the occupied Palestinian territories and several Muslim-majority countries. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)