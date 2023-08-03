The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers has been formally sentenced to death. A federal judge imposed the sentence Thursday. That’s one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Robert Bowers ranted about Jews online before carrying out the attack at Tree of Life synagogue. The 50-year-old truck driver also wounded two worshippers and five police officers in the 2018 shooting.