(JTA) — The student government of the University of California, Irvine, has voted to repeal a 2012 resolution that called for the university to divest from companies that do business in Israel.
A Jewish senator, Marshall Roe, had introduced the resolution to repeal in the Associated Students of UC Irvine. Roe is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, the Jewish Journal reported.
It passed recently in a 16-6 vote with two abstentions.
The companies named in the nonbinding resolution passed unanimously in 2012 are Caterpillar, Cement Roadstones Holding, Cemex, General Electric, Hewlett-Packard, Raytheon, Sodastream and L-3 Communications.
Roe’s resolution said that a “sustained campaign of harassment and intimidation has been waged against Jewish Students and their allies on UCI’s Campus with impunity,” and that the adoption of the divestment resolution “created a noxious campus climate that has fostered the aforementioned campaign of harassment.”
