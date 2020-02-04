JERUSALEM (JTA) — Sudan’s Cabinet did not know that the country’s leader was going to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss normalizing relations between the two countries.
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chief of Sudan’s transitional administration, the Sovereignty Council, briefed the Cabinet on Tuesday.
Netanyahu and al-Burhan had met the previous day in Entebbe, Uganda, at the residence of its president, Yoweri Museveni.
“I took this step from the standpoint of my responsibility … to protect the national security of Sudan and achieve the supreme interests of the Sudanese people,” Burhan said in a statement after briefing the council.
“It has been agreed to start a cooperation that will lead to normalizing the ties between the countries,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement after the meeting on Monday.
The statement also said that al-Burhan “is interested in helping his country go through a process of modernization by taking it out of isolation and placing it on the map.”
Sudan is a member of the Arab League and joined other members in voting against President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan at a meeting in Cairo on Saturday. Sudan remains on a U.S. list of countries considered state sponsors of terrorism.
Following Sudan’s 30-year-long military dictatorship, protests that erupted in late 2018 resulted in a coup in April. The country currently is governed by the 11-member Sovereignty Council made up of members of the military and civilians. Al-Burhan, the council chairman, was formerly the general inspector of the Sudanese Armed Forces.
The post Sudan’s leader defends meeting with Israeli prime minister to discuss normalizing relations appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.