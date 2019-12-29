(JTA) — A suspect was arrested in the stabbing attack at the home of a Hasidic rabbi in Money, New York.
He was identified early Sunday morning as Thomas E. Grafton, 37, of Greenwood Lake, NY.
Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel told the Associated Press that he faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. He is expected to be arraigned on Sunday.
The suspect was caught in his car after license plate readers on the George Washington Bridge and in Harlem helped police locate the vehicle, identified as a silver sedan, NBC 4 New York reported, citing an unnamed senior law enforcement official.
The Yeshiva World News reported that he was arrested covered in blood.
