(JTA) — Swastikas were found drawn on a public bench and on the side door of a home in a Jewish neighborhood of Baltimore.
The symbol on the home, in the northwest section of the city, was drawn with a black marker and discovered on June 24, the local CBS affiliate WJZ reported, citing the police report.
Area residents found the swastika spray-painted on the bench.
A white piece of paper colored with a heart with the words “Love Not Hate” was taped over the swastika on the bench, according to the report.
