(JTA) — Syrian state media reported that an Israeli drone had attacked a car and killed one person in a Syrian village near the border with Israel.
The SANA news agency said the attack on Thursday took place in Hadr, a village in Quneitra province that is located in the Syrian-controlled section of the Golan Heights.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the man killed was a member of the “Syrian resistance to liberate Golan,” without elaborating, Al Jazeera reported.
The Israeli Defense Ministry has declined to comment on the incident, Army Radio reported.
On Sunday, Israeli fighter jets launched air raids on suspected positions of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group near Damascus, killing two of its members.
The post Syria says Israeli airstrike killed one person near Golan border appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.