(JTA) — For months, Christie’s auction house has faced blowback for a $202 million sale of a jewelry collection tied to Nazi plunder.
Now, a group of Holocaust survivors that has taken Christie’s to task for the sale is turning its attention to the relationship between the auction house, the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and a New York-based charity that funds the museum.
The Holocaust Survivor Foundations-USA has called on the museum to cancel a conference focused on art restitution that it’s hosting in collaboration with Christie’s in December. On Friday, the organization sent a letter in protest to Tel Aviv Museum of Art American Friends, a fundraising body, saying the conference would provide “a platform within the Jewish State for Holocaust profiteers to justify their plunder and marginalize Holocaust survivors around the world.”
But the link between the Christie’s conference and the American Friends group may stretch beyond the millions of dollars the group funnels to the museum. One of the 10 people serving on the board of the American Friends organization, Marc Porter, is also a senior executive at Christie’s, serving as chairman of the company’s Americas division. He helped organize the auction house’s yearlong initiative celebrating the 25th anniversary of an international agreement on the restitution of Nazi-looted art, which will culminate with the Tel Aviv event.
The fact that Porter is involved in the museum’s fundraising apparatus and, at the same time, stands to receive credit professionally for an event hosted at the museum has raised eyebrows among critics.
The situation “creates a clear conflict of interest in relation to this deplorable event,” said David Schaecter, president of Holocaust Survivor Foundations-USA, in a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
The pressure on the museum, combined with the complaint about Porter’s roles, is the latest fallout Christie’s has faced for auctioning the jewelry in May, which came from the estate of a family that profited from the dispossession of Jewish businesses during the Holocaust. Following backlash, the museum offered to donate some of its profits from the sale to support Holocaust research and education. But several institutions have rejected the money including, JTA has learned, the leading organization responsible for distributing Holocaust reparations.
“Our position, which we made clear to Christie’s, is that they should not profit from this sale — all fees and commission after expenses should go to the care of Holocaust survivors,” said Gideon Taylor, president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, known as the Claims Conference.
He added, “Christie’s has not articulated to us why they wish to retain any part of the commission and fees. Without these steps, we believe that they will be choosing to be on the wrong side of history.”