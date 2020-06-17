JERUSALEM (JTA) — After days of often violent protests, a Tel Aviv court has ordered a halt to construction of a homeless shelter on top of an 18th-century Muslim burial ground in Jaffa.
The Tel Aviv District Court placed a temporary injunction on the demolition of the cemetery and construction of the shelter until the court hears the petition filed by the Islamic Council, which claims in part that the building permit on the shelter has expired, the Kan public broadcaster reported.
Police and protesters continued to clash on Wednesday despite the freeze, with protesters throwing rocks and spraying tear gas at police.
On Friday, a firebomb set the Tel Aviv municipal building on fire, causing serious damage to at least one office.
The cemetery was discovered in April 2018 as digging began for the construction of the foundation of the Center for the Homeless.
The post Tel Aviv court orders freeze of construction over Muslim cemetery in Jaffa following violent protests appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.