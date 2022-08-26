(New York Jewish Week) — The weathered transit halls of New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal have been turned into a makeshift immigration office over the last couple weeks, ever since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending asylum seekers and other migrants to New York City.
And when they arrive, Masbia, the kosher food pantry, is among the organizations there to greet them, providing shoes and smiles for hundreds of weary migrants.
“It is hard to keep up the pace,” Masbia Executive Director Alexander Rapaport told the New York Jewish Week, after his organization had been there for days, handing out hundreds of pairs of shoes they picked up from Walmart and Target. “It’s not a little sandwich we’re giving people.”
On Thursday, another busload of migrants arrived from Texas at 11:00 a.m. after a 72-hour journey. Among them was Anthony, a 22-year-old from Venezuela. He told the New York Jewish Week that his route north took him through the Panamanian jungle, where he injured his feet, leaving him “crying and depressed.”
“There are people who come for us in the jungle,” Anthony said. “They have shotguns, revolvers, they just run through us, take our money, our cellphones, rape our women, then go.”
He added, “A gentlemen of 60 years old, the people took and raped his granddaughter, he tried to defend her, and he also got raped.”
Anthony said he came to New York City alone, leaving his family behind in Venezuela.
“I don’t know anyone here,” Anthony said. “My family is very poor. I’ve been lucky to even get to New York. My goal is to get a good job and help my family back in my country.”
He added that he was apprehended after crossing into Texas, and border patrol officials asked if he wanted to go to New York.
“They put me on a bus, and here we are,” Anthony said.