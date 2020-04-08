Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.

(JTA) — Perhaps more than ever, people are looking to streaming film and TV platforms as an escape.

Live television is dominated by depressing COVID-19 news. There are no sports to watch. Late-night hosts broadcast from their homes.

So it’s not surprising that Netflix usage is surging.

With that in mind, we’ve started a weekly series on the best Jewish movies and shows to watch while holed up inside — a state we’re likely to be in for the near future. It will be recommendations from my colleagues and me, and the picks will all be easily streamable — either through subscription to a major platform or to rent through other common platforms.

This page will be updated every Friday, as we add to the list. Happy corona-viewing.

The list:

The Prince of Egypt

Blazing Saddles

