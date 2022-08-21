(JTA) — Back in 2000, Spike Lee made a concert film starring four of the most popular Black comics of the day: Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer and the late great Bernie Mac. “The Original Kings of Comedy” was a revelation for this white suburbanite for how deeply it dug into Black culture.
“Kings of Comedy,” filmed in front of largely Black crowds, was less a comedy show than a communion. Audience members appeared to connect almost ecstatically as the comedians riffed on Black family, the differences between whites and Blacks and the inferiority of rap to old-school funk.
Like “Def Comedy Jam,” the HBO series showcasing Black comedians, Lee’s movie proved, as one critic put it, that “there’s a large, appreciative audience for black comedy that makes no attempt to reach white audiences.”
I remember thinking what it would be like were Jewish comedians to connect with Jewish audiences in a similarly familial way. I was too young to have experienced the Catskills, when Jewish comics shpritzed and Jewish audiences convulsed. By 2000, of course, Jewish comics were doing just fine in the mainstream, but with material that was more Jew-ish than Jewish-Jewish. I wondered, in a post-ethnic, post-denominational, post-everything world, would we ever again see Jewish comics performing knowing, insidery, counterculture Jewish jokes — about synagogue, about Israel, about theology, even — for a large, appreciative audience of Jews?
It took 22 years: On Tuesday night, Stand Up NY staged at the Coney Island Amphitheater. (The New York Jewish Week was the media partner for the event but we had no say in its lineup.) A dozen or so comics, nearly all Jewish, performed for an audience of about 4,000 people. Many of their routines drew from the well of classic ethnic Jewish comedy, mining cliches about smothering moms, indigestion and Jews who prefer a good sandwich to good sex. Jessica Kirson had a strong set about Florida retirees. The veterans Jeff Ross and Dave Attell, who closed the show, mostly stayed in the comfort zone of familiar, although still funny, cliches: Jews and money, mah jongg and heart medication. Alex Edelman, whose one-man show “Just for Us” is a master class in making the parochial universal, touched briefly on his Jewish day school upbringing before moving into secular territory.