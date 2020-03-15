Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.

NEW YORK (JTA) — While the coronavirus pandemic is dominating the news cycle, 2020 is still an election year — and Jews have a lot to say about the three remaining presidential contenders.

We know from public opinion polling that Jewish Americans vote on a wide variety of issues, and take much more than a candidate’s views on Israel and policies to combat anti-Semitism into consideration.

The following three opinion pieces present three unique perspectives on what matters in 2020 and which candidate stands a cut above the rest.

Click here to read the Jewish case for a President Joe Biden

Click here to read the Jewish case for a President Bernie Sanders

Click here to read the Jewish case for President Trump

