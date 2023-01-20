This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.
Hello, Jewish sports fans!
The Australian Open is in full swing. Here’s how each of the players we mentioned last week have fared so far:
- Madison Brengle: Lost in the first round in both singles and doubles.
- Taylor Fritz: Eliminated after a second round upset on Wednesday.
- Camila Giorgi: Faces No. 12 Belinda Bencic in the third round tonight. Giorgi is weathering criticism over an alleged falsified vaccine card.
- Aslan Karatsev: Out after losing in the first round in both singles and doubles.
- Diego Schwartzman: Upset in the second round in singles; lost in the first round in doubles.
- Denis Shapovalov: Defeated by No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz in the third round today.
And then there was one…
‘Hebrew in the Huddle’
IN TENNIS…
Italian Jewish tennis star Camila Giorgi plays in the third round of the Australian Open tonight, tentatively scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, but check the tournament website for the most up-to-date timing.
IN HOCKEY…
Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks take on Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. On Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, watch Jason Zucker and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils.
IN BASKETBALL…
Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards host the Orlando Magic tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET. Motor City Cruise Orthodox prospect Ryan Turell does not have a game this weekend, but you can vote for Turell to play in the new G League Next Up game during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. And while you’re at it, vote for Avdija for the NBA All-Star Game, too.
And the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees are…
The results of the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot will be announced Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network. There are no Jewish candidates this year, but the man sharing the results is Josh Rawitch, the Jewish president of the Hall — who I profiled for JTA last year.
--
The post The Jewish Sport Report: American football is on the rise in Israel appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.