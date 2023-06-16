This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.
happy early Father's Day to all the dads and grandfathers out there.
One summer in high school, my father and I went on a baseball road trip, visiting a number of ballparks across the eastern United States, from New York to Chicago. It remains a life highlight of mine.
Do you have a favorite sports memory you've shared with your father?
Israel enters men’s lacrosse world championship ranked 7th in the world
IN GOLF…
Max Homa is in his native Los Angeles this weekend for the U.S. Open, the first major tournament since the PGA-LIV merger. He’s looking to cement his spot as one of golf’s brightest stars.
IN BASEBALL…
Dean Kremer takes the mound for the Baltimore Orioles against the Chicago Cubs at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Over in Boston, Harrison Bader is set to return from the injured list tonight as his New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Sox reliever Richard Bleier is on the injured list, and Ryan Sherriff is currently in the minors. Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves take on Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies in a four-game set.
IN RACING…
Lance Stroll races in his home Canadian Grand Prix Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Stroll had another strong showing earlier this month in the Spanish Grand Prix, finishing in sixth.

