This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.
Hi there! Summer is around the corner, and the weather is heating up.
Temperatures were also flaring in Denver earlier this week, when Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper got into it with Colorado Rockies Jewish reliever Jake Bird, who had taunted the Phillies dugout.
Benches cleared, and both Harper and Bird were ejected. Bird, who had planned to pitch for Team Israel this year before dropping out due to an injury, acknowledged that his emotions got the best of him.
“I think I got to keep it within and to myself,” he said. “There’s nothing personal. I just got a little fired up.”
Israel aims for history in Argentina
IN BASEBALL…
Team Israel veteran Dean Kremer takes the mound for the Baltimore Orioles Sunday at 1:37 p.m. ET against the Toronto Blue Jays. Matt Mervis — who mashed his first career homer this week — and the Chicago Cubs take on Garrett Stubbs, Dalton Guthrie and the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game set this weekend. Cleveland Guardians reliever Eli Morgan is off to a fantastic start this season — he’s sporting a 1.50 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 15 appearances. The Guardians face the New York Mets this weekend.
IN SOCCER…
The Israeli U-20 team faces Colombia Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Manor Solomon and 10th-place Fulham F.C. play Crystal Palace Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. The game will stream on Peacock. On Tuesday night, (not the weekend, I know) Daniel Edelman and the NY Red Bulls face Cincinnati in the Round of 16 in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.
IN GOLF…
Max Homa, who is No. 6 in the PGA World Golf Ranking, is in Rochester, New York, this weekend for the PGA Championship.
IN RACING…
The F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend has been canceled due to severe flooding in Italy, so Jewish driver Lance Stroll will have to wait until next week to continue his strong season. With this amount of water, Stroll would have needed Noah’s Ark to navigate the track.
From one commish to another