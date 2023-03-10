This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.
Read on for more Israel coverage, plus a preview of one Jewish player to watch in March Madness.
Meet Abby Meyers, Jewish basketball star at Maryland
IN BASEBALL…
Team Israel’s full schedule is listed above. Rowdy Tellez, who is playing for Team Mexico, will be taking on Colombia tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET and Team USA Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.
IN HOCKEY…
Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks match up against Jakob Chychrun and his new squad the Ottawa Senators tomorrow at 10 p.m. ET. Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, Adam Fox and the New York Rangers play Jason Zucker and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
IN BASKETBALL…
The Washington Wizards and Deni Avdija, who has had his moments but is still seeking more consistency on the court, host the Atlanta Hawks tonight at 7 p.m. ET and face the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Ryan Turell and the Motor City Cruise play the Fort Wayne Mad Ants tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.
IN GOLF…
Max Homa and David Lipsky are both competing in the PGA Players Championship this weekend down here in Florida. Homa is up to seventh in the PGA world rankings.
Join the Jewish Sport Report’s bracket challenge!
March Madness is here, which means it’s time to fill out those brackets. We created a bracket group on ESPN for Jewish Sport Report readers — join here! The password is “jsr2023.” You can create up to five brackets, and the winner of our group will win… our admiration! Come play and interact with fellow Jewish sports fans.
