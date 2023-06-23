This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.
Team Israel alum Spencer Horwitz, who played with the squad in the recent World Baseball Classic, made his MLB debut this week for the Toronto Blue Jays, racking up two hits and an RBI in three games before being sent back down to Triple-A.
Horwitz became the 17th Jewish player to appear in the big leagues this year, matching last year’s number — which is a likely all-time record. And it’s only June!
Dayenu.
Eliza Kanner roots for the Patriots on the field — and for Israel off of it
IN BASEBALL…
Dean Kremer, who has already matched his career high in wins with 8, toes the rubber for his Baltimore Orioles Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET against the Seattle Mariners. Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET, Jared Shuster takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves against the red-hot Cincinnati Reds. Eli Morgan and the Cleveland Guardians host Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series this weekend.
IN GOLF…
After a disappointing finish at his hometown U.S. Open last week, Max Homa is back on the green at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. David Lipsky is also competing, and Ben Silverman is in Oklahoma for the Compliance Solutions Championship.
IN BASKETBALL…
Former Maryland star Abby Meyers is back in the WNBA after signing an emergency contract with the Washington Mystics this week. The Mystics play the New York Liberty Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Meyers appeared in her first game last night, scoring two points in six minutes on the floor.
Flying high
The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia honored Ed Snider, the late Philadelphia Flyers owner, with its Only in America award at a gala earlier this month.
Hockey legend Wayne Gretsky and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman co-chaired the event along with Maccabiah alum Stuart Weitzman, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro accepted the award on behalf of the Snider family. Mazel tov!
